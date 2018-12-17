× New Holland woman killed horse, destroyed carriage with vehicle

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A New Holland woman is facing charges after she killed a horse and threw a person from a destroyed carriage with her vehicle.

Brandie Beiseigel, 32, is facing accidents involving damage to a vehicle and accidents involving personal injury, among other summary traffic violations.

On December 11 around 7:00 p.m., police were dispatched to a crash in the 700 block of Hollander Road in Earl Township.

Police were advised by a passerby that a broken up carriage was on the side of the road, and that a male teen had been thrown about 20 feet away from the carriage.

He was taken to the hospital, and released the next day.

The horse was found nearby and was deceased, and no vehicles were on scene.

Police were able to identify pieces of the car that had struck the carriage, and obtained a sample of the paint color.

Approximately two hours later, police received a phone call from a woman who said that she “thought she hit something earlier.”

Police went to the woman’s residence, and found damage consistent with the crash to a 2003 Jeep Cherokee.

The vehicle also matched the paint color that was found on the accident scene.

The woman was identified as Beiseigel, and was taken into custody at her residence.