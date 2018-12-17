Overgrown bamboo causing bird problem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It's not something we're used to seeing in Central Pennsylvania; bamboo growing on one person's property, towering high above their home. Now neighbors aren't happy.

There’s a standing, open invitation to Kernel Lane in Fairview Township. The neighbors welcome you to visit their street any day of the week. Preferably 4:30 in the evening.

“If you walk outside you better be wearing a rain coat and an umbrella,” neighbor Bill Dunham, said. “That’s how bad it is.”

It's not a scene from Alfred Hitchcock's famous movie. Rather, a video taken by a neighbor, showing what happens. like clock work.

“We have a swarm of birds,” Dunham said. “Thousands of them. literally thousands. They swarm from my neighbors house here, over to my house, over to the neighbor’s house. Back and forth. They just swarm all over the place.”

But where they come from is no mystery. Dunham has lived at his house for 40 years and says it's the green stuff that's causing the black storm.

“They bought a little patch of bamboo,” Dunham said. “And planted it 20 some years ago. Longer than that. Probably 30 some years ago. And it just spread all over the place. And now it’s become a bird sanctuary.”

“Last time I came home for Thanksgiving break, my car was just completely covered,” another neighbor, Tyler Gesner, said. “In one day. And I was like, ‘I can’t even drive around to stores or anything,’ I’ll just get looked at all the time.”

Bird droppings on bills car, home, and pool. Not to mention the health hazards and safety concerns. Turns out there's someone who wants to take care of it, for free. He left a note on her door but has yet to hear back from her.

“I rarely ever see her,” Dunham said. “She works, I guess, all day. And she comes home and she’s in that house. They’re like hermits. They’re in that house and they never come out. I never see them. She’s a nice lady. I hate to even say anything about it, but we’re so tired of the bird crap. You can’t walk outside.”

The Township said there's no ordinance prohibiting the growth of bamboo, so their hands are tied. FOX 43 knocked on the woman's door but no one answered.