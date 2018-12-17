Police: Hanover woman identified as driver who hit student with vehicle

ADAMS COUNTY — A 40-year-old woman was behind the wheel of a vehicle that hit a high school student in Adams County on Thursday morning, according to Eastern Adams Regional Police.

Police tell FOX43 Christine Livingston, of Hanover, was the driver of the car. The crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed, police note.

The incident occurred at the intersection of North Berlin Avenue and Lincoln Highway East in New Oxford. The student told police she was knocked off her feet while attempting to cross the street.

According to police, the driver -- now identified as Livingston -- didn't stop until another person checked on the student. The woman then drove the student to New Oxford High School but never gave her name or any type of contact information, police add.

Livingston has turned herself in.