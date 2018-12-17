× Police seek suspects in Ephrata burglary — one of whom was wearing a clown mask

EPHRATA, Lancaster County — Ephrata Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at a Sunoco gas station in Reinholds, West Cocalicio Township, Sunday morning.

Police say two suspects — one of whom was wearing a clown mask — broke into the store on East Main Street and stole a large quantity of Juul vaping products.

The incident happened around 2:05 a.m., police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ephrata Police at (717) 738-9200 ext. 241.