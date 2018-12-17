× Police seeking identity of suspect from Spring Grove vehicle theft

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking the identity of a suspect in a vehicle theft.

On December 15 around 8:50 p.m., police were dispatched to the Sunoco station in the 500 block of North Main Street in Spring Grove Borough for a reported theft of a vehicle.

The victim, who is a store employee, reported that a white woman entered the store with a clip board and papers and said she was there to do an audit.

The victim told police that she became distracted when customers entered the store, and believed that during that time, the suspect was able to steal her key and walk out of the store.

A short time later, the victim saw her vehicle being driven away.

The stolen vehicle is a black Mitsubishi Outlander SUV bearing PA registration “JYB 4191”.

The suspect is described as white woman with a heavy build. She was wearing a gray, puffy coat with dark red or maroon underneath. She also had a black beanie, and sneakers with neon green shoe laces.

According to police, the suspect has recently committed other similar crimes in York County, and may be a current or former convenience store employee.

If you have any information on the crime or suspect, you’re asked to contact Southwestern Regional Police at 717 225-1333 ext.-100, or call 911.