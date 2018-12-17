× Red Cross assisting homeowner after Spring Garden Township fire

YORK COUNTY — The Red Cross is assisting a homeowner in Spring Garden Township after the individual’s residence caught fire Monday afternoon, officials tell FOX43.

Officials say the fire started in the basement of the Hill Street home and there’s minimal smoke damage to the first floor as a result.

The owner was not home at the time of the fire but the individual’s dog was. The dog was given oxygen and taken to a local veterinarian for evaluation, according to officials.

Officials believe the fire was started by a humidifier.