× Schuylkill County man convicted of beating his father to death with baseball bat

HARRISBURG — A Schuylkill County man was convicted of third-degree murder in the killing of his father, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Michael Marchalk, 38, of Barnesville, was also found guilty of theft and related charges. He was accused of beating his father, Gary Marchalk, 60, to death with a baseball bat on June 19, 2017.

He then took victim’s wallet, stole his 2015 Ford Fusion pickup truck, and fled, authorities say.

He was apprehended on June 23, 2017, in Atlantic City, NJ.

The case was referred to the Office of Attorney General by Schuylkill County District Attorney Christine Holman.

“Our prosecutors worked closely with law enforcement to locate and arrest a dangerous killer who fled to another state to avoid prosecution for murder. We are pleased with the jury’s verdict for this violent offender who attacked his own father,” said Shapiro in a press release. “Thanks to strong collaboration with our partners in the Pennsylvania State Police, we were able to bring this man to justice.”

Sentencing has not yet been scheduled for Marchalk.