× Swatara Township Police K9 gets protective vest donated by non-profit group

SWATARA TOWNSHIP — Kix, a K9 officer with the Swatara Township Police Department, will receive a bullet- and stab-protective vest, thanks to a donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., and an anonymous sponsor, the police department announced Monday.

The vest will be embroidered with the slogan “Honoring those who served and sacrificed,” the police department says.

Delivery is expected in 8-10 weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a non-profit organization located in East Taunton, MA, whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. Established in 2009, the organization assists law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 3,200 protective vests, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a value of $5.7 million dollars.

Kix is the first of two K9’s that were brought back to Swatara Township, after the police department went more than 10 years without a K9 unit. Already in their short time with the department, both dogs have been utilized on dozens of occasions to assist officers with criminal investigations and apprehensions.

The Swatara Township Police Department, the Swatara Township Board of Commissioners and Kix’s partner, Patrolman Scott Gibson, publicly thanked Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. for its efforts in keeping Kix safe.