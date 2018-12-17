× UPMC Pinnacle to close walk-in center Express Lemoyne in January

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — UPMC Pinnacle announced Monday that it’s closing its walk-in center Express Lemoyne.

In a news release, the Harrisburg-based company said the closure — effective January 13 — is an effort to consolidate staff and services within Cumberland County. No employees will be displaced as a result of the closure.

Heritage Family Medicine, also located on Walnut Street, will remain open for primary care services, the release added.

UPMC Pinnacle listed five other walk-in care centers for individuals who are unable to see their regular provider:

Convenient, walk-in Care for patient 18 months and older offered at:

FastCare Camp Hill (Inside Giant)

3301 Trindle Rd.

717-412-7859

FastCare Enola (Inside Giant)

4510 Marketplace Way

717-547-6108

Urgent Care offered at:

AllBetterCare Carlisle

1175 Walnut Bottom Road

717-258-9355

AllBetterCare Mechanicsburg

6481 Carlisle Pike

717-796-9355

Concentra Mechanicsburg

4910 Ritter Rd.

717-795-1819