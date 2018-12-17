UPMC Pinnacle to close walk-in center Express Lemoyne in January
CUMBERLAND COUNTY — UPMC Pinnacle announced Monday that it’s closing its walk-in center Express Lemoyne.
In a news release, the Harrisburg-based company said the closure — effective January 13 — is an effort to consolidate staff and services within Cumberland County. No employees will be displaced as a result of the closure.
Heritage Family Medicine, also located on Walnut Street, will remain open for primary care services, the release added.
UPMC Pinnacle listed five other walk-in care centers for individuals who are unable to see their regular provider:
Convenient, walk-in Care for patient 18 months and older offered at:
FastCare Camp Hill (Inside Giant)
3301 Trindle Rd.
717-412-7859
FastCare Enola (Inside Giant)
4510 Marketplace Way
717-547-6108
Urgent Care offered at:
AllBetterCare Carlisle
1175 Walnut Bottom Road
717-258-9355
AllBetterCare Mechanicsburg
6481 Carlisle Pike
717-796-9355
Concentra Mechanicsburg
4910 Ritter Rd.
717-795-1819