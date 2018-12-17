Click here to sign up for our FOX43 Blood Drive on January 17

Wizards acquire F Trevor Ariza from Suns

WASHINGTON– The Wizards have acquired a veteran forward for two players on expiring deals.

The team acquired F Trevor Ariza from the Phoenix Suns for F Kelly Oubre and G Austin Rivers.

Ariza, 33, has started 26 games for the Suns this season and has averaged 9.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.3. assists per game.

Known as a 3-and-D winger at this stage of his career, Ariza was playing a veteran leadership role in Phoenix, which is one of the worst teams in the NBA.

Now, Ariza joins the Wizards, who are battling to get back into the Eastern Conference playoff picture at 12-18.

The trade represents a shakeup of the roster for Washington, who will say goodbye to a former draft pick in Oubre and a free agent signing in Rivers.

Oubre, 23, has averaged 12.3 points and 4.4. rebounds per game in the last year of his contract.

He is the type of young player the Suns are looking to incorporate on the team’s roster.

In Rivers, 26, the Suns acquired a guard they hope can run their brand of high-tempo offense and be a distributor.

In 29 games for the Wizards this season, Rivers averaged 7.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2 assists per game.

