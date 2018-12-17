× Woman facing charges after stabbing victim in neck with knife in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– A woman is facing charges after stabbing a victim in the neck with a knife.

Jessica Silks, 47, is facing criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, and simple assault among other related charges.

On December 16 around 11:40 a.m., Silks allegedly stabbed a victim in the neck with a knife on West Imperial Road in Menallen Township, according to police.

The victim was transported to York Hospital for medical treatment.

There is no word on their condition.

Silks was taken into custody, charged, and placed in Adams County Prison.