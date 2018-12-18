Alfonso Ribeiro is suing ‘Fortnite’ for using his signature ‘Carlton Dance’ — but TMZ claims Ribeiro admits he stole it himself

In what will surely go down as one of the most fascinating legal battles of this young new millennium, former “Fresh Price of Bel-Air” star Alfonso Ribeiro is suing the creators of the video game Fortnite to stop the game from selling the “Carlton,” the popular dance he made famous on the TV show.

CNN reports that in two lawsuits filed Monday, Ribeiro said the Fortnite’s creators have “unfairly profited” from using his likeness and from exploiting his “protected creative expression.”

The suits name Fortnite developer Epic Games Inc., and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., creator of the NBA 2K series, and several of its subsidiaries.They ask a California federal court to bar the game developers from using, selling or displaying the dance. The suits state that Ribeiro is in the process of copyrighting the dance.

Ribeiro, best known as Carlton Banks from the 1990s “Fresh Prince” sitcom, says in the court filings that he is “inextricably linked” to the dance — a joyous, arm-swinging boogie often performed to Tom Jones’ “It’s Not Unusual.”

But there may be a complication, according to the celebrity gossip website TMZ.

TMZ claims Ribeiro admitted he stole the dance — on camera, no less.

On April 23, 2012, TMZ says, Ribeiro told a TMZ camera he pilfered the dance moves from former “Friends” star Courtney Cox and comedy legend Eddie Murphy.

Ribeiro told TMZ that when he was on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” the shows creators asked him to develop a dance for his character, Carlton Banks. Essentially, he told TMZ, he wanted his character to dance like a super white person.

So Ribeiro talked TMZ through the creative process used to invent “The Carlton Dance,” saying he took Cox’s moves from her appearance on Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark” music video and meshed it with Murphy’s famous “White Man Dance.”

And the “Carlton Dance” was born, TMZ claims.

See the alleged sources of Ribeiro’s inspiration: