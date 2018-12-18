× Cardi B performs ‘I Like It’ at senior center and gets asked out on a date

Cardi B’s appearance on “Carpool Karaoke” might be one of James Corden’s best segments yet.

The two started things out with a jam session to her hits, including “Bodak Yellow” and “Money,” with Cardi belting the lyrics out the window.

Then the conversation turned to Cardi B’s love of cars, and it turns out she owns five — including a Lamborghini, Maybach and a Bentley SUV. But she can’t drive any of them because she doesn’t know how to drive.

That’s when Corden took it upon himself to give the hitmaker a driving lesson. Let’s just say she didn’t pass the “test’ with flying colors.

But what happened next was totally unexpected and pure TV gold. Cardi B and Corden decided to perform her hit single “I Like It” at a senior center. The seniors didn’t seem to recognize Cardi but that didn’t stop them from movin’ and groovin’.

The best part was when Gunter, one of the men at the center, asked Cardi, “Are you looking for a significant other? Are you available?”

Cardi wasn’t single at the time but now that she and Offset have split, Gunter might just have a chance.