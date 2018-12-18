× Carlisle Police are attempting to locate Megan’s Law offender

CARLISLE — Police in Carlisle are searching for a man accused of failing to register as a Megan’s Law offender.

Samuel Rose, 28, of Carlisle, is a Tier-1 Megan’s Law offender, according to Carlisle Borough and State Police. He has been registered as a Megan’s Law offender since 2013, and last reported his whereabouts on Oct. 3. He is considered to be a transient and his current whereabouts are unknown, police say.

A warrant has been issued for Rose’s arrest due to non-compliance with Megan’s Law registration requirements. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Carlisle Police at (717) 243-5252.