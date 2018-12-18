× Coroner: Woman dies 7 days after falling as result of altercation with another Pleasant Acres resident

YORK COUNTY — An elderly woman who fell as a result of an altercation with another resident of a Springettsbury Township nursing home died Saturday, the York County Coroner’s Office said.

Nancy Young, 89, passed away Saturday, seven days after the unwitnessed altercation at Pleasant Acres Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, according to the coroner’s office. She sustained a hip fracture because of the incident.

The coroner’s office ruled Young’s cause of death to be complications related to her hip fracture. The manner has been ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office added.