YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a trailer fire.

According to Northern York County Regional Police, crews responded to the 5100 block of Susquehanna Trail in Conewago Township for a reported structure fire.

There is no word on if any injuries have been suffered or the extent of any damage.

Conewago Twp: Working structure fire in the 5100 block of Susquehanna Trail. pic.twitter.com/z3N8HnBGLC — NYCRPD (@NYCRPD) December 18, 2018