Dark street lights concerning to some in York

YORK, Pa. -- When the sun goes down in York, some say it's too dark on city streets.
"My mother lives on the 700 block of Princess Street, and there are lights out all the time, and that’s a neighborhood you don't want the lights to be out in, so yeah, just depending where you are the lighting isn’t good," said Jeysey Malehorn of York.
Jeysy Malehorn says walking down a dark street is risky.
"Knowing who is around you, it’s hard to tell in the dark," she explained.
Lighting is an issue, even in the heart of York, according to Mark Rooney, a project manager for Downtown Inc.
"It's a little bit ironic that this is the biggest problem area, actually right here on Continental Square is one of the most poorly lit areas in the downtown," explained Rooney.
People might not notice how many of the city's colonial lights are out in the square right now because of the holiday glow.
"There are various stretches along major corridors that can have improved lighting," explained Rooney.
The first block of East Philadelphia Street is a prime example.
"On the county judicial side, it’s very well lit, but on the other side, it’s not working," said Rooney.
The city's 4000 plus lights are owned either by the city or the electric company Met-Ed.
Officials say public works crews check on the lights whenever possible but need neighbors help to keep track of them all.
“They often rely on residents notifying them. Often times, when a resident notifies the city, they [city crews] can go out and check it out, see what needs to be done. With these colonial style lights, it’s a little bit more, complex with the technology, so we’re looking at improving it and seeing how we can do that over the course of the next year," stated Rooney.
In some places, the lighting has already been improved in York.
Lights were recently added to the outside of the Northwestern Mutual Building in Continental Square.
The Rupp Building will also have permanent lights added to the exterior Wednesday night at 6 p.m.
For more information on how to report a lighting issue, visit: https://cityofyorkcouncil.custhelp.com/app/LAP_Forms/LAP_Street_Lighting