Enjoy the sunshine another day before rain returns late week!

ANOTHER SUNNY DAY BEFORE RAIN RETURNS: Skies are clear this evening and winds are light, which will allow temperatures to fall quickly through the 30s into the 20s. Overnight, lows bottom out in the lower 20s. It’s a cold start to the day. Winds are light out of the southwest, and with plenty of sunshine, afternoon readings recover to the middle 40s. Clouds quickly descend upon the area overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Another large system is developing in the Gulf Coast region and will bring a good soaking rain to the area. Showers arrives as early as the afternoon, especially, southern counties along the state line. Rain becomes more widespread during the evening and overnight. Highs top out in the lower and middle 40s then hold steady. Rain continues into Friday become more on and off through the day. A midday lull in the wet weather is likely but keep the umbrella handy. With the low tracking by to our west, we continue with milder temperatures, in the lower 50s. Front pushes across the area early Saturday morning. Most of the showers exit by then leaving the rest of the weekend dry and cooler.

BREEZY WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend before Christmas looks dry. Expect the winds to be quite gusty Saturday. Skies are mainly overcast which will hold temperatures in the lower to middle 40s, although, it will feel like the 30s. More sunshine emerges Sunday and once again, readings climb to the lower 40s. Winds are still breezy but not as gusty.

CHRISTMAS EVE AND CHRISTMAS DAY: A quick moving clipper early Monday morning could bring a few snow flurries but nothing more. Sorry snow lovers, the wait continues. High pressure builds in bringing partly cloudy skies by afternoon. The breeze picks up a bit too. Highs are chilly in the upper 30s. High pressure moves overhead bringing abundant sunshine for Christmas! Calm conditions and highs in the lower 40s.

