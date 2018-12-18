× Extra-inning tiebreaker rule to make Atlantic League debut in 2019

YORK — The extra-inning tiebreaker rule will make its Atlantic League debut in 2019.

The Atlantic League said Tuesday that the rule was unanimously approved by its board of directors.

“We are eager to see the extra inning tie-breaker rule implemented during the 2019 Atlantic League season,” said Atlantic League President Rick White. “There are many potential benefits associated with the rule, including shorter length of games, reduced fatigue among players and umpires, and more efficient postgame travel, among others.”

White added, “With dozens of players transferred from the Atlantic League to MLB organizations annually, we felt it was critical to place them in similar circumstances to what they would encounter as a member of an affiliated club.”

The Atlantic League offered the following explanation of the rule: