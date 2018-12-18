× Harrisburg man will stand trial for alleged sexual assault of 12-year-old girl

HARRISBURG — A 20-year-old Harrisburg man will stand trial for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl earlier this year, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

Taylor Gonzalez waived his preliminary hearing Tuesday morning, the DA’s office said in a press release. He is charged with rape of a child, statutory sexual intercourse, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors.

Gonzalez is accused of meeting the victim in a local park and subsequently communicated with her via Facebook before eventually having sexual intercourse with her.

This case is being investigated by Detective Kirk Aldrich of the Harrisburg Police. If anyone has any information concerning this case or information about Gonzalez, please contact Det. Aldrich 717-255-3139.