Homeless man charged after stealing car in Lancaster, using victim's credit card

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A homeless man is facing charges after he stole a car that had been left running and unattended.

Philip Dixon, 33, is facing vehicle theft and access device fraud charges for the incident.

On December 4 around 9:15 a.m., Dixon stole a 2012 Toyota Camry that was left running and unattended in the 5700 block of Main Street in Lancaster.

The victim’s purse, which contained credit cards, was inside the vehicle when Dixon stole it.

Dixon drove the vehicle to Hershey where he used the victim’s Discover card to purchase three Visa gift cards for over $315.

On December 10, police located Dixon inside the stolen vehicle during an unrelated incident, and he was arrested.

Dixon, who is already in Lancaster County Prison on other charges, will face additional penalties for his latest offense.