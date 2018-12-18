Lancaster man facing several felonies after search uncovers 80 pounds of marijuana, $60,000 in cash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is facing several felonies after a search of his storage unit uncovered nearly 80 pounds of marijuana and wax, along with $60,000 in cash.
Paul Dicicco, 34, is facing several felony counts of drug dealing and related misdemeanors.
After an investigation that included surveillance, Drug Task Force detectives searched a unit on Maytown Road on December 14.
K-9 Bear was along for the search and assisted in detecting drugs.
Inside the storage unit, detectives found:
- 77 pounds of marijuana
- 2 pounds of THC
- 250 vials of THC oil
- $60,000 in cash
- Packaging paraphernalis
The value of the seized marijuana is estimated between $200,000 and $400,000.
Dicicco is at Lancaster County Prison on $1 million bail.
40.046657 -76.178374