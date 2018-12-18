Click here to sign up for our FOX43 Blood Drive on January 17

Lancaster man facing several felonies after search uncovers 80 pounds of marijuana, $60,000 in cash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is facing several felonies after a search of his storage unit uncovered nearly 80 pounds of marijuana and wax, along with $60,000 in cash.

Paul Dicicco, 34, is facing several felony counts of drug dealing and related misdemeanors.

After an investigation that included surveillance, Drug Task Force detectives searched a unit on Maytown Road on December 14.

K-9 Bear was along for the search and assisted in detecting drugs.

Inside the storage unit, detectives found:

  • 77 pounds of marijuana
  • 2 pounds of THC
  • 250 vials of THC oil
  • $60,000 in cash
  • Packaging paraphernalis

The value of the seized marijuana is estimated between $200,000 and $400,000.

Dicicco is at Lancaster County Prison on $1 million bail.