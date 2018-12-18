Man wanted in connection to homicide at Double D’s Bar and Grill in Harrisburg, police say

HARRISBURG — A 24-year-old man is wanted in connection with the shooting death of an individual outside Double D’s Bar and Grill Tuesday morning, according to Harrisburg Police.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect, Sheldon Reece, for first-degree murder, police say. He is considered armed and dangerous. The weapon has not been recovered, police add.

Police were called to the S. 19th Street bar just after 12:45 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located the victim outside. The victim, identified as 34-year-old Sean Jackson, was transported to the hospital where he later died, according to police.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $2,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and prosecution in this case.

Anyone with information should contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip here.