Man who killed 24-year-old Spring Grove resident to serve between 35-70 years in prison

YORK COUNTY — A 60-year-old man will serve between 35 and 70 years in prison for the stabbing death of a Spring Grove resident last year, according to the York County District Attorney’s Office.

Raymond Heck pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree murder, burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and possessing instruments of crime, the DA’s Office said.

Heck stabbed 24-year-old Samantha Stein to death on December 16, 2017.

He admitted to police that he broke into Stein’s home to steal property but she woke up, and in struggle, stabbed her with a knife, court documents said.