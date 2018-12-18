× Man who police say fled troopers while serving warrant killed during confrontation

LEBANON COUNTY — An Annville man was killed in a trooper-involved shooting Tuesday morning in Lebanon County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Around 10:30 a.m., troopers went to 27-year-old Mitchell Hammer’s place of work on Coon Creek Road in East Hanover Township to serve an aggravated assault warrant, which stemmed from an incident a day prior.

A foot pursuit ensued upon the troopers’ arrival and Hammer fled on foot through a wooded area.

The chase ensued for one to two miles, ending in the area of Lindley Murray Road when police say a confrontation between the Hammer and a trooper occurred in which a trooper used deadly force, according to police.

Troopers provided immediate care to Hammer, who received life-threatening injuries. Police say troopers carried Hammer uphill through the woods to a State Police helicopter, which was assisting in the search.

The helicopter flew Hammer to Hershey Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

No troopers were injured during the incident, police note.

The investigation is ongoing and it involves both State Police and the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office.