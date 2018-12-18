× Man who shot floor of York bar sentenced

YORK COUNTY — A York man was sentenced Monday to 50 months in prison for possession of ammunition, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced.

Kevin O’Neal Thomas, 33, possessed ammunition at Stockade Tavern in York on June 21, 2017 when he shot the floor of the bar, said U.S. Attorney David Freed.

The case, investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive, and York City Police, is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), which brings together all levels of law enforcement and the communities to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer.