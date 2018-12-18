Click here to sign up for our FOX43 Blood Drive on January 17

Manchester United fires Jose Mourinho after worst ever Premier League start

Posted 5:28 AM, December 18, 2018

VALENCIA, SPAIN - DECEMBER 12: Jose Mourinho head coach of Manchester United looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League Group H match between Valencia and Manchester United at Estadio Mestalla on December 12, 2018 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by David Aliaga/MB Media/Getty Images)

Manchester United has fired Jose Mourinho following the club’s worst ever Premier League start.

The club currently languishes in sixth place in the league, 19 points behind leaders Liverpool after Sunday’s insipid 3-1 defeat at Anfield.

A temporary caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season while the club searches for his successor.

“The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future,” a statement said.

Mourinho had been in charge at Old Trafford for two and a half years, winning the Europa League and League Cup in his first season at the club.

But United’s tally of 26 points after 17 games is its worst at this stage since the 1990-91 season, before the inception of the Premier League.

