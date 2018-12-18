× Manchester United fires Jose Mourinho after worst ever Premier League start

Manchester United has fired Jose Mourinho following the club’s worst ever Premier League start.

The club currently languishes in sixth place in the league, 19 points behind leaders Liverpool after Sunday’s insipid 3-1 defeat at Anfield.

A temporary caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season while the club searches for his successor.

“The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future,” a statement said.

Mourinho had been in charge at Old Trafford for two and a half years, winning the Europa League and League Cup in his first season at the club.

But United’s tally of 26 points after 17 games is its worst at this stage since the 1990-91 season, before the inception of the Premier League.