Olivia’s cooks up Classic Beef Wellington

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

Classic Beef Wellington served with baked Rosemary & Thyme Red Skin Potatoes, wilted winter Greens, & mushroom duxelles all nestled atop a pool of creamy peppercorn sauce.

Peppercorn Sauce

2 tbsp garlic butter

1 tbsp E.V.O.O

2 tbsp thyme - chopped

2 tbsp rosemary- chopped

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

2 cups heavy cream

1/2 cup green peppercorns (brine drained)

1 tsp black pepper

2 tbsp carrots - chopped

2 tbsp celery - chopped

2 tbsp scallions - chopped

1 cup brandy

2 tbsp prosciutto- finely chopped

Sauté prosciutto & scallions in garlic butter & E.V.O.O. Deglaze w the brandy. Add the fresh herbs and all remaining ingredients. Let simmer until the sauce starts to thicken, approx 5-6 minutes.

Red skin potatoes

1 lb red skin potatoes washed and dried

1 tbsp salt

1 tbsp black pepper

1 tbsp fresh rosemary- chopped

1 tbsp fresh thyme - chopped

1 tbsp garlic butter

Mix all ingredients (except potatoes) to form a nice paste like consistency. Rub the mixture over the potatoes and bake at 375*F for approx 25 minutes until skins are nice and crispy.

Wilted winter greens & warm honey fig dressing

1/2 cup honey

1/2 cup balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp prosciutto- slivered

2 tbsp scallions - chopped

1/4 cup craisins

1/4 cup walnuts

1/4 cup pine nuts

1/4 cup dried figs

Sauté prosciutto, walnuts, pine nuts, scallions, craisins, & figs. Cook for 3 minutes. Add honey, & balsamic vinegar together on med heat for approx 3-4 minutes. Remove from heat. Toss greens into warm dressing. Garnish w Romano cheese.

Island Eggnog

Blue chair bay coconut rum

Captain Morgan coco loco nut

Eggnog

Whipped cream

Guava nectar

Coconut

Fill glass w Ice. Add both rums, eggnog, and a splash of guava nectar. Shake. Top w whipped cream, coconut and a guava nectar drizzle. Cheers!

Cranberry Margarita

Espolon Tequila

Cointreau

Lime juice

Oj

Cranberry juice

Fresh oranges, limes, & cranberries

Fill glass w ice. Add tequila, Cointreau, splash of lime juice, splash of oj, a fresh squeezed lime and orange wedge, & top w cranberry juice. Shake. Garnish w fresh cranberries. Cheers!