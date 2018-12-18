Olivia’s cooks up Classic Beef Wellington

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Classic Beef Wellington served with baked Rosemary & Thyme Red Skin Potatoes, wilted winter Greens, & mushroom duxelles all nestled atop a pool of creamy peppercorn sauce.
Peppercorn Sauce
2 tbsp garlic butter
1 tbsp E.V.O.O
2 tbsp thyme - chopped
2 tbsp rosemary- chopped
2 tbsp Dijon mustard
2 cups heavy cream
1/2 cup green peppercorns (brine drained)
1 tsp black pepper
2 tbsp carrots - chopped
2 tbsp celery - chopped
2 tbsp scallions - chopped
1 cup brandy
2 tbsp prosciutto- finely chopped
Sauté prosciutto & scallions in garlic butter & E.V.O.O. Deglaze w the brandy. Add the fresh herbs and all remaining ingredients. Let simmer until the sauce starts to thicken, approx 5-6 minutes.
Red skin potatoes
1 lb red skin potatoes washed and dried
1 tbsp salt
1 tbsp black pepper
1 tbsp fresh rosemary- chopped
1 tbsp fresh thyme - chopped
1 tbsp garlic butter
Mix all ingredients (except potatoes) to form a nice paste like consistency. Rub the mixture over the potatoes and bake at 375*F for approx 25 minutes until skins are nice and crispy.
Wilted winter greens & warm honey fig dressing
1/2 cup honey
1/2 cup balsamic vinegar
2 tbsp prosciutto- slivered
2 tbsp scallions - chopped
1/4 cup craisins
1/4 cup walnuts
1/4 cup pine nuts
1/4 cup dried figs
Sauté prosciutto, walnuts, pine nuts, scallions, craisins, & figs. Cook for 3 minutes. Add honey, & balsamic vinegar together on med heat for approx 3-4 minutes. Remove from heat. Toss greens into warm dressing. Garnish w Romano cheese.
Island Eggnog
Blue chair bay coconut rum
Captain Morgan coco loco nut
Eggnog
Whipped cream
Guava nectar
Coconut
Fill glass w Ice. Add both rums, eggnog, and a splash of guava nectar. Shake. Top w whipped cream, coconut and a guava nectar drizzle. Cheers!
Cranberry Margarita
Espolon Tequila
Cointreau
Lime juice
Oj
Cranberry juice
Fresh oranges, limes, & cranberries
Fill glass w ice. Add tequila, Cointreau, splash of lime juice, splash of oj, a fresh squeezed lime and orange wedge, & top w cranberry juice. Shake. Garnish w fresh cranberries. Cheers!