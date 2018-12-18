× Popeyes offers ’emotional support chicken’ carrying case for meals to travelers at Philly airport

MIAMI — To help holiday travelers passing through Philadelphia International Airport de-stress, the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen location in Terminal C has is offering an “Emotional Support Chicken” to carry on their flights.

Of course, it’s not a pet — it’s a meal.

From today through Christmas, Popeyes customers can purchase their fried chicken meal in a convenient “Emotional Support Chicken” carrier, the restaurant said in a press release.

Emotional support animals provide comfort and companionship, especially during a highly stressful time like air travel. However, according to recent headlines, some travelers are pushing the envelope with the types of animals they try to bring on flights and classify as “emotional support animals,” including the likes of peacocks, squirrels and tarantulas.

Knowing this, Popeyes decided to launch its new “Emotional Support Chicken” to bring holiday travelers some humor to what is one of the most stressful places to be during the holidays – the airport.

“We know holiday travel can be frustrating, and there’s no better way to ease stress than with a box of delicious Popeyes fried chicken and a good laugh,” said Hope Diaz, CMO of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. “We appreciate how comforting emotional support animals are and wanted to create our own version. The good news is that our emotional support chicken is permitted to fly without any restrictions – one less worry for busy travelers!”

Popeyes Emotional Support Chicken will be available while supplies last for the 3-piece tenders combo. Guests will have their meal placed in the Popeyes Emotional Support Chicken carrier.