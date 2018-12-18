× Redskins shuffle roster in a series of moves

WASHINGTON– With the season winding down and the Redskins still in contention, the team has continued to shuffle its roster.

On Monday, the team announced that it waived RB Kapri Bibbs and DE Marcus Smith.

In corresponding moves, the team promoted TE Matt Flanagan and DB Josh Holsey from the practice squad.

The Redskins also placed long snapper Nick Sundberg on injured reserve, while signing LS Andrew East to replace him.

Bibbs, 25, was claimed by the Green Bay Packers after having a somewhat surprising season in Washington.

On 20 rushes, Bibbs totaled 101 yards and 3 TD’s, but that wasn’t enough to keep his roster spot.

With TE Jordan Reed dealing with injuries, the team felt the need to add Flanagan to the roster as depth.

Washington sits at 7-7 going into a match up against the Tennessee Titans.