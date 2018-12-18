Click here to sign up for our FOX43 Blood Drive on January 17

Redskins shuffle roster in a series of moves

Posted 7:14 AM, December 18, 2018, by

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 21: Running back Kapri Bibbs #46 of the Washington Redskins runs into the end zone for a 23-yard touchdown after catching a pass in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on October 21, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON– With the season winding down and the Redskins still in contention, the team has continued to shuffle its roster.

On Monday, the team announced that it waived RB Kapri Bibbs and DE Marcus Smith.

In corresponding moves, the team promoted TE Matt Flanagan and DB Josh Holsey from the practice squad.

The Redskins also placed long snapper Nick Sundberg on injured reserve, while signing LS Andrew East to replace him.

Bibbs, 25, was claimed by the Green Bay Packers after having a somewhat surprising season in Washington.

On 20 rushes, Bibbs totaled 101 yards and 3 TD’s, but that wasn’t enough to keep his roster spot.

With TE Jordan Reed dealing with injuries, the team felt the need to add Flanagan to the roster as depth.

Washington sits at 7-7 going into a match up against the Tennessee Titans.

