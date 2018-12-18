× Reynolds Middle School closed for remainder of week

LANCASTER COUNTY — Reynolds Middle School will be closed for the remainder of the week as crews continue to assess and resolve the water main issue, the School District of Lancaster announced Tuesday.

The school district added that the building has no supply of electricity.

“We realize this may be an inconvenience for families. However, we simply have no other option, as we have been informed the building’s mechanical systems will not be safe for students and staff to return,” the school district’s release stated. “The district is assured that the building is structurally sound.”

During the closure, “Grab and Go” lunches will be available for Reynolds students from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the main lobby of the school.