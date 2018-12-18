× Sheetz will offer free coffee on Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day

ALTOONA — To helpcelebrate the holidays, Sheetz announced this week that the convenience store chain will offer free cups of coffee on Christmas Day and over New Year’s.

Guests can visit any of Sheetz’s 584 locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, and North Caroline for a free cup of java from midnight to noon on Christmas Day and from 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day, Sheetz says.

Customers can also help make the holidays brighter for area children by donating to Sheetz For The Kidz at checkout.

Sheetz For The Kidz is an employee-run charity providing toys, clothes and other basic needs to underprivileged children across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio and Maryland. One hundred percent of customer donations go directly to supporting the children in the communities Sheetz serves.