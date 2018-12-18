Solanco High School to accept “Rachel’s Challenge”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY -- Students at Solanco High School will accept an anti-bullying challenge today during two assemblies. Rachel's Challenge was created in honor of Rachel who was killed during the Columbine School Massacre 20 years ago.

During the two assemblies at 8AM and 9:40AM student will sign the "Rachel's Challenge" banner.

Rachel's Challenge will be used in conjunction with other programs at the high school that help prevent bullying and student isolation by providing support for students.