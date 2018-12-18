× State issues 23 new Phase II medical marijuana dispensary permits

Harrisburg, PA – Two medical marijuana dispensaries in Dauphin County are listed among the 23 Phase II dispensary permits issued Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The permittees will now have six months in which to become operational before they can begin dispensing medical marijuana.

The Dauphin County locations approved by the Dept. of Health are both located in Harrisburg. They are:

Harvest of Southcentral PA LLC (2500 N. 6th St.)

Local Dispensaries LLC (137 S. 17th St.)

“The permitting of these locations as part of Phase II of the medical marijuana program will ensure more people have access to medical marijuana close to home,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a press release. “Medical marijuana is an essential form of treatment for Pennsylvanians suffering from one of 21 serious medical conditions. This step continues the growth of our scientific, medically-based medical marijuana program.”

Once all Phase II dispensaries are operational, there will be a total of 79 dispensaries located throughout the commonwealth. Each of the dispensary permit holders is eligible to open a total of three locations. Some dispensary permit holders have opted not to open all eligible locations at this time.

A complete list of operational dispensary locations is available on the Department of Health website at www.medicalmarijuana.pa.gov.

The 23 permits were issued to:

Southeast Region

Restore Integrative Wellness Center LLC

Cresco Yeltrah, LLC

Franklin BioScience – SE, LLC

Harvest of Southeast PA, LLC

PharmaCann Penn LLC

MLH Explorations, LLC

CB Health Services, LLC

Agape Total Health Care, INC

GTI Pennsylvania, LLC

Northeast Region

Pennsylvania Dispensary Solutions LLC

Franklin BioScience – NE, LLC

Harvest of Northeast PA, LLC

Southcentral Region

Harvest of South Central PA, LLC

Local Dispensaries, LLC

GTI Pennsylvania, LLC

Northcentral Region

Harvest of North Central PA, LLC

PharmaCann Penn LLC

Southwest Region

Franklin BioScience – SW, LLC

Harvest of Southwest PA, LLC

Sunrise Organic Wellness LLC

GTI Pennsylvania, LLC

Northwest Region

Harvest of Northwest PA, LLC

GTI Pennsylvania, LLC

More than 98,000 patients in Pennsylvania have registered to participate in the medical marijuana program, and over 66,000 have identification cards and are able to purchase medical marijuana at a dispensary. Approximately 1,380 physicians have registered for the program, 945 of whom have been approved as practitioners.