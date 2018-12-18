× Traffic stop leads to arrest of Harrisburg duo on outstanding warrants

HARRISBURG — A traffic stop led to arrests on outstanding warrants for a Harrisburg last week, according to Susquehanna Township Police.

Dustin Fahnestock, 28, and Darla Smith, 26, both of Harrisburg, were arrested after a Susquehanna Township Police officer observed Fahnestock driving in the area of Forster and North 22nd Streets at 9 a.m. on Dec. 13 and initiated a traffic stop, police say.

Smith was a passenger in Fahnestock’s car. A records check revealed outstanding warrants in her name.

Both were charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, in addition to the outstanding charges. They were remanded to Dauphin County Prison.