Wizards sign Chasson Randle

WASHINGTON– The Wizards have added a guard after trading two players over the weekend.

The team has signed G Chasson Randle for the rest of the season.

Randle, 25, was in training camp with the team but was waived before the season again. The team brought him back on another deal in November, but cut him before he could appear in an NBA game.

In his last action in 2016-17, Randle suited up in 18 games for the New York Knicks, where he averaged 5.3 points per game.