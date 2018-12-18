Wizards sign Chasson Randle

WASHINGTON, D.C. - OCTOBER 5: Chasson Randle #9 of the Washington Wizards looks on during a pre-season game against the Miami Heat on October 5, 2018 at Capital One Arena, in Washington, D.C. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON– The Wizards have added a guard after trading two players over the weekend.
The team has signed G Chasson Randle for the rest of the season.
Randle, 25, was in training camp with the team but was waived before the season again. The team brought him back on another deal in November, but cut him before he could appear in an NBA game.
In his last action in 2016-17, Randle suited up in 18 games for the New York Knicks, where he averaged 5.3 points per game.