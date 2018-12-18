× Woman facing charges after stealing dog in Carlisle during ongoing court case over ownership

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A woman is facing charges after she took a dog from a home during an ongoing civil case over ownership of the dog.

Mercedes Vazquez, 18, is facing theft by unlawful taking charges for the incident.

On November 28, a brindle pit bull named Kahlua was taken from a home in the 100 block of E. North Street in Carlisle.

Kahlua had been part of an ongoing civil case regarding the ownership of the dog and other items.

However, the case was ruled in favor of the victim on November 27.

Despite that written judgement, Vazquez went to the victim’s home on November 28 and took Kahlua from the property.

As of this writing, Kahlua has not been returned to its rightful owner, and Vazquez is facing charges.

Brenda Stone called FOX43 News to say that the dog is actually the property of her son, Rafael Vazquez, who died on July 2nd. She says she does not know where the dog is.