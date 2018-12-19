× Authorities reveal results of investigation into death of resident at Pleasant Acres nursing home

YORK COUNTY — At a press conference Wednesday, Springettsbury Township Police and the York County Coroner’s Office revealed the results of their investigation into the death of an elderly woman who fell during an altercation with another resident at a Springettsbury Township nursing home. Nancy Young, 89, died Saturday, seven days after sustaining a broken hip in a fall at Pleasant Acres Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The cause of death was complications related to a broken hip she suffered in the fall, which was the result of an unwitnessed altercation with the other resident, the coroner’s office said. Young also sustained a fractured wrist in the fall, authorities say. The manner of death was ruled as a homicide by the coroner. A ruling of homicide in Young’s manner of death does not always mean authorities will press charges, officials say.

The incident happened Dec. 8 at the home. Initially, the coroner’s office believed the fall was an accident, but an investigation determined Young fell during an altercation with another resident.

Both Young and the other resident suffered from dementia, investigators say.

After interviewing several people at the nursing home, investigators believe Young entered the wrong wing of the complex and mistakenly entered another resident’s room. The resident asked her to leave, and shut the door on Young, causing her to fall, investigators believe.