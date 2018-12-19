× Carter Hart wins first NHL start with Flyers

PHILADELPHIA– A prized top prospect became the youngest goalie in Flyers’ history to pick up his first career win in his first career start on Tuesday night.

G Carter Hart stopped 22 of 24 shots to help lead the team to a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

Hart, 20, was called up from the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Monday, shortly before the team fired its head coach, Dave Hakstol.

He was voted the team’s first star in his first game:

Interim head coach, Scott Gordon, who is also up from the Phantoms, picked up his first career win as a head coach in the NHL.

It was an emotional victory for some around Hart, as his mother could barely hold back tears post game: