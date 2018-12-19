Click here to sign up for our FOX43 Blood Drive on January 17

Carter Hart wins first NHL start with Flyers

Posted 7:26 AM, December 19, 2018, by , Updated at 07:31AM, December 19, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 18: Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers faces a shot during warmups prior to his game against the Detroit Red Wings on December 18, 2018 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Tonight is Hart's NHL debut. (Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA– A prized top prospect became the youngest goalie in Flyers’ history to pick up his first career win in his first career start on Tuesday night.

G Carter Hart stopped 22 of 24 shots to help lead the team to a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

Hart, 20, was called up from the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Monday, shortly before the team fired its head coach, Dave Hakstol.

He was voted the team’s first star in his first game:

Interim head coach, Scott Gordon, who is also up from the Phantoms, picked up his first career win as a head coach in the NHL.

It was an emotional victory for some around Hart, as his mother could barely hold back tears post game:

