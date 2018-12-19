× Father, son charged in alleged burglary of Manchester Township home

YORK COUNTY — A father and son face charges following the alleged theft of a watch and other items from a home in Manchester Township.

Lester Knee, 52, and Joshua Knee, 26, were identified after they attempted to sell the stolen watch at two local jewelry stores, police allege. They are charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and loitering and prowling at night.

Police investigated the burglary of a residence in the 2800 block of the Susquehanna Trail on November 29. The victim alleges that he had previously hired Lester Knee to do tree trimming at his home.

Aside from tree trimming, the Knees operated various businesses in York and Adams counties including gutter cleaning and general handyman services. Police believe there are additional victims and they advise for residents to call their local police department if they’ve had work done by the Knees.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact Northern York County Regional Police at 717-467-8355 or by email: tips@nycrpd.org.