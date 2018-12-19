Flooding remains a concern through Friday, plus gusty winds picking up this weekend!

LATE-WEEK FLOODING THREAT: Another storm system will be bringing ample rain to our region as we close out the week. Plenty of sunshine earlier today allowed us to warm up into the mid 40s! Tonight, clouds will begin to build back in with our next chance for precipitation arriving by Thursday afternoon. A few spotty showers will be possible early afternoon, but the steady rain should hold off until the evening commute. Showers will overspread the area by 3-4 PM Thursday and continue through all of Thursday night. Moderate to heavy rain will be possible. A Flood Watch goes into effect Thursday evening at 7 PM and will be in effect through Friday evening at 7 PM. This means that conditions are favorable for the potential of flooding. We will continue to monitor this threat. Friday will still feature rain showers, but more spotty in nature. It is possible another wave of steady rain moves in Friday night before we dry things out headed into the weekend.

GUSTY AND DRY WEEKEND: While clouds linger into Saturday, overall most of the wet weather should be drying up by Saturday morning. Winds will pick up as colder air begins to filter back in. With cloud cover and strong winds, temperatures will struggle to warm out of the mid 40s. It is possible a few spots remain stuck in the upper 30s on Saturday. Wind chills will definitely remain in the mid to upper 30s all day Saturday. Things don’t improve for Sunday either – winds still remain gusty. Temperatures Sunday will be a bit cooler than Saturday, but again wind chills likely to be in the 30s. With strong northwesterly flow the potential for snow flurries exists this weekend and into Monday morning. However, no accumulation will be likely – just a few flurries flying around. We appear to be heading into the next week on a dry note aside from the snow flurries Monday morning!

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Meteorologist Jessica Pash