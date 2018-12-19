× Former HS basketball coach sentenced for child pornography

FULTON COUNTY — A former basketball coach at McConnellsburg High School was sentenced Tuesday to 86 months in prison for receipt and distribution of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Judge Sylvia Rambo also imposed a 10-year period of supervised release for 35-year-old Dane Pollock. He also must imply with the following: having no unsupervised contact with minors under age 18, engaging in no contact with the victims and registering as a sex offender, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

In 2016, Pollock took sexually explicit, nude photographs and videos of at least one student. An investigation also identified other minor victims, who Pollock exploited between 2011 and 2016, the U.S. Attorney’s Office added. Pollock served as the high school basketball coach and athletic director during that time period.