× Furry Friends with Stormie, the pit bull terrier mix

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Today’s Furry Friend is Stormie, the pit bull terrier mix!

Stormie joins us today from the York SPCA.

She is a senior pit bull terrier mix, but is an energetic girl that would fit in a family that would enjoy taking daily walks.

Stormie is a big fan of toys and loves playing fetch.

She is a very selective dog, and would probably do best as the only pet in her home.

Stormie is food motivated, and loves people!

Check her out in the clip above.