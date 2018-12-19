Healthy Christmas dishes, and goodies for Santa too

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY Pa. -- Christmas is less than a week away, from holiday parties, to Christmas Eve dinners, to appetizers, and preparing a Christmas breakfast, people have a lot on their plate-- literally.

Shanna Shultz, a Nutritionist from GIANT Food Stores has plenty of healthy options you can add to your table she says all of these recipes are fairly easy to make, in under thirty minutes!

Christmas Morning Breakfast:

Kodiak Dark Chocolate Pancakes- one cup of pancake mix and one cup of water, you can add egg and milk for more protein) top them off with some raspberries and sprinkle with powder sugar.

Kodiak Cinnamon Frozen Waffles with whipped berry cream cheese.

Steel Cut Oats- two cups with eight cups of water in a slow cooker over night and sprinkle with one to two tablespoons of gingerbread spice. Shultz says when you wake up Christmas morning your whole house will smell wonderful, thanks to the gingerbread spice.

Grinch Juice- V8 Sweet greens juice

Holiday Party Appetizers:

Chicken Meatballs- the entire bag of Nature'a Promise Chicken Meatballs into a slow cooker, cook on high for two hours, add at least half (but the whole bottle is recommended) of Nature's Promise Citrus Ginger Dressing and serve. This will make around 30 meatballs.

Lobster and Crab Ravioli- boil in water for a couple of minutes, you can serve them on a dish with some olive oil.

Veggie Wreath- broccoli, cucumber, snap peas, radish, tomatoes with a greek yogurt ranch dressing

Hint Fizz, a sparkling water with zero calories and no sweeteners.

Santa & Reindeer Snacks:

Cookies (of course!), roasted BIENA chickpeas (a great source of fiber and protein), kiwi Christmas trees topped with a pineapple star and pomegranate ornaments, and triscuits with goat cheese.

Last but not least, we can't forget carrots for Santa's Reindeer!

Shultz says cookies for Santa are of course ok, people always indulge around the holidays but it's nice to have lighter and healthier options to add to your table.