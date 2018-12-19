× Hollywood Casino reports it handled more than $1.4 million in sports betting in its first two weeks

HARRISBURG — Sports gambling at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course generated more than $1.4 million in wagers from Nov. 15-30, according to the initial monthly report released Wednesday by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

Penn National is the first casino to launch a sports wagering facility in Pennsylvania. Two other facilities — Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh and SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia — commenced sports betting this month. Revenue figures for those facilities will be released in next month’s report, the Gaming Control Board said.

Hollywood Casino reported a total handle of $1,414,586.55 in wagers, and an adjusted gross revenue after payout of $508,996.60.

A total of $183,238.77 of tax revenue was generated and returned to the Commonwealth from sports wagering at Hollywood Casino during this two-week period: