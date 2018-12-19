Ice Queen Festival/Ball at Spring Gate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG,Pa-- The Ice Queen Festival will take place at our farm estate. The Queen has decided Crandy and Cuvee Chardonnay will be $3/glass if you come in a crown. The Queen's Cocktail, to be revealed in the coming weeks, will be available in the brewery to warm you up from the winter blues. The Queen hopes you can celebrate this cool weekend with us! Show up with your girlfriends in tiaras for a fun weekend of feeling like royalty and enjoying drink specials fit for a Queen. As usual we have a feast and some of our favorite food trucks here. Saturday is our Chicken and Sausage Feast then Sunday is our Seafood Feast.