Lancaster man to serve 4-8 years in prison for pistol-whip robbery in August 2017

LANCASTER — A Lancaster man will serve four to eight years in prison for a pistol-whip robbery last year, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Joshua Santiago, 19, pleaded guilty to robbery and conspiracy prior to sentencing.

The charges stemmed from an incident in August 2017 when Santiago — 17 at the time — lured the victim to hang out and then attacked him at a planned location, the 600 block of East Mifflin Street in Lancaster, according to the DA’s Office.

After the robbery, the victim was told, “Don’t say anything, we’ll kill you.” The victim, who was known to Santiago through mutual acquaintances, sustained a concussion and serious damage to his mouth and teeth, the DA’s Office said. He spent a week in the hospital.

Santiago was charged as an adult due to a gun being used in the crime, the DA’s Office noted.

A second person involved in the robbery has not been identified or charged, according to the DA’s Office.