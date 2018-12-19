Last dry day of the week, Flood Watch in effect Thursday and Friday

DRY WEDNESDAY: Sunshine quickly warms us throughout the day. Temperatures rise through the 20s and 30s, with afternoon highs in the 40s under mostly sunny skies. We stay dry with mostly calm winds. Overnight lows dip into the 20s once again for a dry Thursday morning commute. Cloud cover increases throughout the day before the rain starts.

RAIN MOVES IN: Thursday afternoon temperatures will be limited due to heavy cloud cover, topping out in the mid-40s. Showers start late in the evening commute and take over throughout the remaining hours of Thursday. Steady light-to-moderate, even occasionally heavy showers persist overnight into Friday. Ironically the first day of Winter, highs make it to the low-50s because of the mild start. The morning commute will be wet, as well as the drive home with occasional breaks throughout the day. They become more spotty in nature the later we push into Friday evening before ending in the early hours of Saturday. A widespread 1-2″ of rain will accumulate before all is said and done.

WINDY WEEKEND: Behind the rain maker, winds become breezy once again on a cloudy Saturday with highs in the mid-40s. Partly cloudy skies prevail Sunday. Morning flurries could be possible before temperatures rise into the low-40s with breezy conditions. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are both within the Weather Smart Forecast, looking mostly dry with a low flurry chance north on Christmas Eve. Temperatures on either side of the 40-degree mark will be the norm for the holiday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long