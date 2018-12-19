× Lebanon County man faces 211 total charges after burglary spree over several months

LEBANON COUNTY — State Police have arrested a 35-year-old Lebanon County man accused of committing a series of burglaries across Lebanon County over the course of several months.

Dennis Huttsell, of Jonestown, is accused of committing more than 30 burglaries in Jackson, Bethel, Union, and Annville townships, and in Jonestown Borough and Lebanon City. The alleged crimes occurred between October 2017 and May 2018.

Police investigating the thefts determined they occurred under similar circumstances, and were believed to have been committed by the same person or people. Police eventually developed Huttsell as a suspect in 31 different burglaries, leading to 211 total charges of burglary, theft, criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, criminal trespass, and persons not to possess firearms.

Hutsell was arrested Wednesday and arraigned on the charges. He was then remanded to Lebanon County Correctional Facility.