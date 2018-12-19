MaryEllen’s weather kid with Milton Rolle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Milton Rolle is MaryEllen Pann FOX43's Weather Kid today! Milton is a honor roll, 7th grader at York Suburban Middle School. He is an active participant in Trojan Track and Field Club and a member of the Suburban York Basketball Club. Milton is a 2018 USATF National Junior Olympic/All-American in the Track and Field event of Javelin. He's in Band and Chorus, loves gaming, playing sports and listening to music.

Although Milton has not declared a career path as yet, he's very interested in Technology and would one day like to work for Samsung, Apple, Google or Nintendo.

He has a twin sister Marcella (a former Weather Kid) and a younger sister Maya.