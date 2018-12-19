Click here to sign up for our FOX43 Blood Drive on January 17

MaryEllen’s weather kid with Milton Rolle

Posted 5:21 PM, December 19, 2018, by , Updated at 09:27AM, December 19, 2018

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Milton Rolle is MaryEllen Pann FOX43's Weather Kid today! Milton is a honor roll, 7th grader at York Suburban Middle School.  He is an active participant in Trojan Track and Field Club and a member of the Suburban York Basketball Club. Milton is a 2018 USATF National Junior Olympic/All-American in the Track and Field event of Javelin.  He's in Band and Chorus,  loves gaming, playing sports and listening to music.

Although Milton has not declared a career path as yet, he's very interested in Technology and would one day like to work for Samsung, Apple, Google or Nintendo.
He has a twin sister Marcella (a former Weather Kid) and a younger sister Maya.

 